Woman Goes Missing After Reaching Delhi for UPSC Exam, Found Dead in Solan

A 25-year-old woman, who had come to Delhi with her mother to sit in an examination conducted by the UPSC but did not attend it and allegedly went to a hill station, has been found dead in a forest area in Solan in Himachal Pradesh, police said Friday. They said they suspect Mansi Singh hanged herself from a tree with her dupatta due to family pressure as she had not applied for the exam and no external injury marks were found on her body.

On October 4, the woman and her mother reached New Delhi railway station from Kanpur. They headed to Mori Gate, where her mother said she went missing when they went out separately to locate the examination centre. She tried to call her on her cell phone but it was switched off. She then approached police, suspecting her daughter has been kidnapped. Two days later, Singh's body was found hanging from a tree in Solan. The local police informed the family as well as their counterparts in Delhi after identifying the body with the help of the documents she was carrying, a police officer said.

The officer said police suspect the woman "escaped" to Solan and killed herself due to family pressure. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, he said. Singh completed her B.Tech in 2018, police said.