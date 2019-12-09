Woman Goes to Unnao Village Where Rape Victim Was Set Ablaze to Report Her Sexual Harassment

Unnao: A woman travelled to the village in Unnao where the rape victim who was set ablaze by five men last week, hoping to draw attention to her own sexual harassment.

The woman, from the Bihar police station area in the district, arrived at the village on Saturday when officials and politicians gathered there, waiting for the rape-and-murder victim's body to arrive from Delhi.

The Unnao woman had succumbed to burns at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night. The woman claimed that she tried to meet officials gathered at the rape-and-murder victim's village, but failed even after waiting for three hours.

The woman had claimed that when she had gone to her area police station, she was asked to leave.

She alleged that even at the SP's office, she was told to approach the police station. Police has now taken cognizance of her complaint. Unnao Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said the matter would be probed seriously.

