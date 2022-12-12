CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Hangs Herself Due to Harassment; Husband, Father-in-law Held in Thane
1-MIN READ

Woman Hangs Herself Due to Harassment; Husband, Father-in-law Held in Thane

PTI

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 13:20 IST

Thane, India

The accused used to harass the woman over petty things and beat her. (Shutterstock)

A case was registered against the husband of the woman and her in-laws under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code after she hanged herself at her house in Kalyan on Sunday,

Police have arrested the husband and the father-in-law of a 24-year-old housewife from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra for abetting her suicide, an official said on Monday.

A case was registered against the husband of the woman and her in-laws under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code after she hanged herself at her house in Kalyan on Sunday, police said.

The accused used to harass the woman over petty things and beat her. Unable to bear the harassment, she hanged herself at their house in Kalyan on Sunday noon, as per the First Information Report.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published:December 12, 2022, 13:20 IST
last updated:December 12, 2022, 13:20 IST