Woman Hangs Self After Killing Daughter Over Family Dispute
The incident took place Tuesday night in Nayay Khand 2 of Indirapuram, police said, adding that a suicide note allegedly written by the woman was also recovered from the spot.
Image for representation only.
Ghaziabad: A 46-year-old woman allegedly killed her daughter over some family disputed and then committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan in Indirapuram here, police said Wednesday.
The incident took place Tuesday night in Nayay Khand 2 of Indirapuram, they said, adding that a suicide note allegedly written by the woman was also recovered from the spot.
SP (City) Shlok Kumar said Balwant Singh Bisht lived with his wife Prema, daughters Deepa (28) and Monica (24).
Tuesday evening, Bisht tried to contact his wife over her phone but his call remained unattended. Following this, he called some of his relatives to look into the matter. The relatives reached his flat and knocked the door which was locked from inside.
Unable to get any response, they broke open the door and entered the room.
They spotted the body of Deepa lying on the bed while that of Prema was found hanging from the ceiling fan.
Soon after, the police were informed about the incident.
Deepa was a charted accountant by profession and was her engagement took place this January.
Police have recovered a suicide note written by Prema in the name of her younger daughter Monica in which she expressed apologies for leaving her alone and advised her to choose a suitable match for her.
According to the postmortem report, Deepa was strangled and Prema committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, the SP said, adding that the incident took place following some family dispute.
