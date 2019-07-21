Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Held for Sending Anonymous Threat Letters to Gujarat Minister

Pravina Maisuriya, the accused had dropped letters, in which she threatened to defame and kill Gujarat Minister if he didn't pay up Rs 1.5 crore, at the latter's office, a Bardoli police station official said.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
File photo of Ishwar Parmar (Credits: Twitter-Ishwar Parmar)
Bardoli: A woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening Gujarat minister Ishwar Parmar and demanding Rs 1.5 crore through anonymous letters.

Pravina Maisuriya had dropped these letters, in which she threatened to defame and kill Parmar if he didn't pay up Rs 1.5 crore, at the latter's office, a Bardoli police station official said.

Parmar is Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Gujarat government.

"Maisuriya dropped separate anonymous letters on June 28 and July 15 in which she threatened to defame MLA Ishwar Parmar if he did not pay up Rs 1.5 crore. She also threatened to kill him and his family," he said.

A case was registered Saturday night under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 500 (defamation), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the IPC, he said.

