Woman Held in Raipur on Extortion Charges, Cops Looking at Links with MP Honey-Trapping Racket

A trader told police the woman had been claiming that she had video of their private moments and regularly asked him to pay money worth over a crore.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 27, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
Woman Held in Raipur on Extortion Charges, Cops Looking at Links with MP Honey-Trapping Racket
Image for representation.
Bhopal: A woman was arrested from Raipur on Friday on charges of blackmailing a trader with alleged intimate videos and extorting money from him.

Police are looking for other members of her gang and investigating if they were part of the larger honey-trapping racket that has created ripples in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh. Names of several top politicians and bureaucrats have surfaced in MP as part of the scam.

Police said the woman, who was caught red-handed while collecting Rs 50 lakh from the trader, had confessed to have extorted Rs 1.38 crore from the man on earlier occasions.

The man, Chetan Pandari, had lodged a complaint with police over the matter. He said the woman had been claiming that she had video of their private moments and regularly asked him to pay money. A trap was laid and women constables in plain clothes arrested the woman accepting money from the trader at Kachna railway crossing.

A hunt has been launched to the nab woman’s fiancée, identified as Rinku Sharma, and four other gang members. The gang has allegedly even taken away Pandari’s luxury car from him.

Police said the woman, who was a dental student, had befriended Pandari on Facebook in 2012. Soon, the duo started meeting and entered into an intimate relationship which the woman secretly shot in her phone and since, started blackmailing the trader. As the woman’s demands started growing, the trader was forced to seek police’s help.

