1-min read

Woman, Her 3-year-old Daughter Crushed to Death as Trailer Truck Runs Over Their Two-wheeler

While the woman, Chandrawati Vishwakarma (31), was killed on the spot, her daughter Pranjal later died of traumatic injuries, police said.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Woman, Her 3-year-old Daughter Crushed to Death as Trailer Truck Runs Over Their Two-wheeler
Representative image.

Thane: A woman and her three-year-old daughter travelling on a two-wheeler died after being hit and run over by a trailer truck near Bhayander in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The mishap took place on late Thursday night when the woman, her husband and their daughter were travelling on their two-wheeler from Bhayander, they said.

At Bhayanderpada, a trailer truck rammed into their vehicle from behind, knocking the trio to the ground, and then ran them over, an official of the Kasarwadavali police station said.

While the woman, Chandrawati Vishwakarma (31), was killed on the spot, her daughter Pranjal later died of traumatic injuries, he added.

Her husband Dilip Vishwakarma (33) was severely injured, the official added.

The family resided in the Brahmand area of Ghodbunder Road.

The truck driver, Chandrashekar Bishnoi (42), has been arrested and booked under section 304A (death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

On Wednesday night, a 21-year-old lady doctor died after being run over by a heavy vehicle when she fell off a two-wheeler as it slipped on a pothole in Thane district, police had said

