Woman, Her 5-year-old Daughter Killed During Shooting of Film Stunt in Bengaluru
The explosion occurred at around 5pm on the outskirts of Bengaluru when a car stunt was about to be shot.
Five-year-daughter Ayesha Banu lost her life in the explosion.
Bengaluru: A mother and her five-year-daughter were killed in a gas cylinder blast during the shooting of Kannada film on Friday.
The explosion occurred at around 5pm on the outskirts of Bengaluru when a car stunt was about to be shot, an eyewitness said.
The deceased were identified as Suman Banu, 28, and her five-year-daughter Ayesha Banu. The family was watching the shooting of the film 'Ranam' when the cylinder and its metal covering blew off and hit the bystanders. Suman's three-year-old daughter suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
One more woman was injured in the blast, the police said. The injured woman has not been identified yet.
None of the film crew members were present at the spot when the police arrived. "The film crew did not have the required permission to shoot on the Bengaluru industrial area road. We are looking for them. We will file a case of culpable homicide," said Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP North East.
About 80 per cent of the film has already been shot. It stars Chiru Sarja and Chetan and is being directed by V Samudra.
In November 2016, stunt performers Anil and Uday drowned in a reservoir on the city outskirts during the
shooting of 'Mastigudi.' The duo were asked to jump from a helicopter though they did not know swimming.
In November 2016, stunt performers Anil and Uday drowned in a reservoir on the city outskirts during the
shooting of 'Mastigudi.' The duo were asked to jump from a helicopter though they did not know swimming.
