Woman Highlights the Problems of Working from Home in Hilarious Photos, We Can All Relate

The expanding footprints of the novel coronavirus have forced people to work remotely. They not only have to deal with problems related to the internet, but also family issues. Some people have kids at home due to which their workspace becomes a mess as children have a habit of littering things here and there.

Those working remotely often post pictures on social media showing issued faced by them at home. On Wednesday, a scientist and PhD environmental engineer named Gretchen Goldman put out photos showing the realities of working from home. The two photos show the contrast, what appears on screen during a virtual meeting is actually different from what transpires at home.

One of the pictures is the screenshot of her interview on CNN. She had been invited by CNN to express her views on the future of USA's federal climate change leadership. In the screenshot, she appears in professional attire, a mustard suit. She appeared for the interview online. This image shows her sitting in her tidy drawing room with family photos in the background.

The second picture shows toys scattered on the floor and Goldman wearing shorts beneath the blazer. She had adjusted the camera in such a way that she got the perfect angle, hiding all the mess of the room. She had placed the laptop on a chair kept on top of a table.

Posting the pictures, she wrote, “Just so I'm being honest.” The post has garnered over 284K likes and more than 30 retweets. Netizens have also flooded the post with comments.

Sharing his experience, a user wrote, “My wife and I, both WFH with a 3-year-old and a now 10-month-old, have to use a wall of windows with a lovely wooded view as our video call background because our entire house looks like a bomb went off in toy store.”

A person said that she liked the quilt, another wrote that he liked the nice LED lighting.

Although offices have started opening, but still most of their employees are working from home.