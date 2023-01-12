CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Hit-and-drag Case: Court Reserves Order on Ashustosh Bhardwaj's Bail Plea

PTI

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 15:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The inquiry team of the Delhi Police also pointed out some systemic lapses in the patrolling of PCR vans. (Image: PTI/File)

The victim, Anjali Singh (20), was killed in the early hours of new year after her scooty was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala

A court here on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which a woman was hit by a car and dragged a long distance underneath the vehicle in outer Delhi leading to her death.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal will pass the order on Bhardwaj’s plea at 2 pm.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said there was a thin line of difference between “having knowledge and subsequently having knowledge" and claimed that Bhardwaj had misled the investigation by stating that co-accused Deepak Khanna was driving the car.

Bhardwaj’s advocate said the accused was not present in the car at the time of the incident and all alleged offences were bailable in nature.

Police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the case on January 2. Later, they zeroed in on Bhardwaj, who was arrested four days later.

All accused were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody on Monday.

The victim, Anjali Singh (20), was killed in the early hours of new year after her scooty was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

last updated:January 12, 2023, 15:05 IST
