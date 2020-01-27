Woman Hospitalised in Patna after Returning from China; Coronavirus Suspected

Patna/Chapra: A woman who returned from China last week was admitted to a Patna hospital on Monday with symptoms similar to those of coronavirus that left 80 people dead in the neighbouring country, officials said.

The woman who is in her 20s returned home to Chapra, the headquarters of Saran district, from China on January 22 and she was taken to the Chapra Sadar Hospital three days later.

From there, the woman who was pursuing a PhD from the Tianjin University in China, was referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Monday.

"She has been kept in an isolation ward. Her blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences here for tests," PMCH Superintendent Dr Vimal Karak told PTI.

The mode of treatment will be decided based on reports of the tests, Karak said. Asked if it is a case of Coronavirus, he said the Chapra Sadar Hospital referred her to the PMCH saying it is a

suspected case of coronavirus.

"I can't say anything on this until I get test reports from the NIV in this regard," the PMCH superintendent said.

In view of the deadly virus spreading rapidly outside China, including Nepal, Bihar health department on January 25 had issued an 'advisory' asking district officials and hospitals to stay alert and monitor the situation.

Nepal shares 729 kilometres long border with Bihar. The death toll due to coronavirus epidemic rose to 80 in China on Monday.

