Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Hurls Footwear at MP Civic Official in Burhanpur, Video Goes Viral

Officials said that the woman, whose face is partially covered with a scarf in the video, had alleged that the civic employee had passed an obscene remark.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, billing complaints, TRAI,
For Representation (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Burhanpur: The video of a woman hurling footwear at an official in front of the civic commissioner in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district went viral

on social media on Friday, prompting authorities to begin a probe.

The woman, whose face is partially covered with a scarf in the video, had alleged that the civic employee had passed an obscene remark, officials said.

According to the woman, she had gone on Thursday to hand over the leave application of her mother, employed with the civic body's garden section, when an official there misbehaved.

"He asked me to come home in the evening. When I refused, he started threatening me," the woman alleged. Having covered her face with a scarf, she then went to

the chamber of municipal commissioner Bhagwandas Bhumarkar to complain, and the latter called the official to his cabin for a clarification.

Once the official reached the civic chief's cabin, the woman slapped him and hurled footwear at him. The man saved himself by hiding behind commissioner Bhumarkar, and a person accompanying the woman recorded the incident on his mobile phone, officials said.

In his defence the man said, "She had come to submit leave application of a woman employee who is my subordinate.

After submission, I told her to go home. She is leveling false allegations."Commissioner Bhumarkar said, "We have asked the woman to file a formal complaint. After we get the complaint, a clarification will be sought from the official concerned. We also warned the woman for creating a scene in the cabin."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram