Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
2-min read

Woman IAS Officer Transferred for 'Highhandedness' for Enforcing Lockdown

A sitting ruling party MLA, going to Circuit House in a vehicle, too was stopped by her and his driver was fined by police on her directions for not carrying licence.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman IAS Officer Transferred for 'Highhandedness' for Enforcing Lockdown
A medic takes samples for a swab test at Kurla area, identified as a containment zone, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Jaipur: A woman IAS officer was transferred after a former Congress MLA accused her of high-handedness in dealing with public in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district to enforce lockdown.

In his complaint lodged with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Congress MLA Surendra Singh Jadavat alleged that Chittorgarh SDM Tejasvi Rana also snatched currency notes from vendors in the mandi and tore the up.

A sitting ruling party MLA, going to Circuit House in a vehicle, too was stopped by her and his driver was fined by police on her directions for not carrying licence. Rana, a 2017-batch IAS officer, was transferred after some videos, purportedly showing her snatching registers from traders in a mandi and throwing them besides pushing a table while enforcing lockdown on Tuesday, surfaced on social media.

The officer reached mandi and misbehaved with vendors there on Tuesday. It was the time when the district administration had already announced a relaxation for four hours. There was no crowd on shops and the traders were sitting idele but the officer aggressively accosted them, threw their registers after snatching them from the shopkeepers, Jadavat alleged.

The IAS officer's acts were got captured in CCTV cameras installed in shops and the videos got viral. At one shop, the vendor was counting currency notes. She snatched the notes and tore them up. This is a crime, he alleged. Her behaviour was insensitive and objectionable. Her highhandedness created resentment among traders and I complained to the chief minister about it the same day, Jadavat said.

Jadavat also alleged that the officer also tore lockdown passes of two persons during checking on road. She conducted checking on roads and tore lockdown passes of two persons who were returning after distributing ration to the needy. This was the peak of highhandedness, he said.

On the same day, the SDM stopped the vehicle carrying Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri near Apsara cinema in the city and directed police to fine the driver for not carrying his licence. The MLA was going to the Circuit House, and when his vehicle was stopped and sent to the police station, he went to the Circuit House in another vehicle.

As per the SDM's direction, the driver and the vehicle were sent to the police station where the driver was fined, a police official said. Bidhuri said he has no issue with the police action as the officers were doing their jobs. My vehicle was stopped by the SDM and police. They were doing their job and I have no problem with that. It was just a petty matter, he said, adding, he has no role in her transfer.

The incidents occurred on Tuesday and her transfer order was issued on Wednesday night. However, no reason for the transfer was mentioned in the order. When contacted, Rana, who was transferred to Jaipur on the post of joint CEO- state health assurance agency, refused to comment on the matters.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,342

    +54,647*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,165,500

    +95,681*

  • Cured/Discharged

    550,453

    +32,522*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,705

    +8,512*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres