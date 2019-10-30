Woman in Patiala's Nabha Dies of Duspected Dengue Fever

Days after monsoon bid adieu to several parts of India, mosquitoes have gone on the rampage. From the northern parts to South, India has reported a number of dengue patients this year. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease, caused by the transmission on infected dengue virus through the bite of female Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Dengue has reportedly claimed another life in the Patiala district of Punjab on Monday, The Tribune reported. According to the report, a 55-year-old woman from Nabha town of the district has died of a suspected dengue fever earlier this week.

The woman was admitted to the emergency ward of the Government Rajindra Hospital on Monday. In the evening on the same day, she died during treatment. Meanwhile, the District Health Department has said and ensured that the medical officers and others were supervising the response action.

The confirmation of the death came from district epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh, who said a Nabha woman died on Monday. However, reports were awaited. Dr Singh told the daily that a 55-year-old woman with comorbid conditions died at the Rajindra Hospital on Monday evening. He further added that their employees are conducting source reduction and awareness activities in houses surrounding the victim’s residence to limit any possible spread.

The 55-year-old lady was the first woman to be admitted to the Nabha Civil Hospital with low platelet count. She was later referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital as her condition worsened.

“The woman was taking medicine from a private doctor. She was taken to the government hospital after her condition deteriorated on Monday morning, which was the fourth day of her illness,” said the epidemiologist Dr Singh.

It is to be noted that this is the second suspected dengue death of the season in the Patiala district. The first case was reported in September, when a 25-year-old woman of Samana had died of dengue at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

According to the District Health Department, 106 dengue positive cases had been reported from Patiala district so far in this season.

