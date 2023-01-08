CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Woman in UP's Sultanpur Kills Infant to Get Rid of Sickness
1-MIN READ

Woman in UP's Sultanpur Kills Infant to Get Rid of Sickness

PTI

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 21:29 IST

Sultanpur, India

Manju's husband works as a labourer in Kanpur, police said. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gosaiganj Police Station SHO Raghvendra Prasad Rawat said Manju at around 9 am on Sunday killed her four-month-old son hitting him with a spade.

A 35-year-old woman on Sunday killed her infant son with a spade as part of some superstitious ritual, police here said.

The incident took place in Dhanudih village of the district, they said.

He said that the woman had some sickness and she sacrificed her son to get rid of it.

Manju’s husband works as a labourer in Kanpur, police said.

She has been detained and is being interrogated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
