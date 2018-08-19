English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman in West Bengal Sentenced to 2 Months in Jail for False Sexual Assault Charge
The woman had lodged a complaint at the Phoolbagan police station in June, that the barber had sexually assaulted her eight-year-old daughter while giving her a haircut.
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Kolkata: A city court has sentenced a woman to two months' imprisonment for falsely accusing a barber of sexually assaulting her minor daughter.
During examination of witnesses in the case earlier this week, the woman admitted in the court that she had levelled false allegations against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The woman had lodged a complaint at the Phoolbagan police station here in June, that the barber had sexually assaulted her eight-year-old daughter while giving her a haircut.
The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested following the complaint and was in custody since then.
During trial before the Special judge (P) Jimut Bahan Biswas at Sealdah Court, when the mother of the child was being questioned as a witness, the woman said she had made false allegations against the man, public prosecutor Vivek Sharma said.
She admitted before the court that she had also made the allegations in a confidential statement made before a magistrate.
She, however, did not tell the court the reason for levelling the false charges, Sharma said.
The judge acquitted the man of all charges and ordered his release.
The Judge then initiated proceedings against the woman and sentenced her to two months in jail for bringing the false charges against the man, who had also been behind bars for over two months.
Sharma said that under the POSCO Act, there is provision of sentencing a person up to six months in jail for bringing false charges.
The woman was taken in custody and sent to a correctional home here.
Also Watch
During examination of witnesses in the case earlier this week, the woman admitted in the court that she had levelled false allegations against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The woman had lodged a complaint at the Phoolbagan police station here in June, that the barber had sexually assaulted her eight-year-old daughter while giving her a haircut.
The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested following the complaint and was in custody since then.
During trial before the Special judge (P) Jimut Bahan Biswas at Sealdah Court, when the mother of the child was being questioned as a witness, the woman said she had made false allegations against the man, public prosecutor Vivek Sharma said.
She admitted before the court that she had also made the allegations in a confidential statement made before a magistrate.
She, however, did not tell the court the reason for levelling the false charges, Sharma said.
The judge acquitted the man of all charges and ordered his release.
The Judge then initiated proceedings against the woman and sentenced her to two months in jail for bringing the false charges against the man, who had also been behind bars for over two months.
Sharma said that under the POSCO Act, there is provision of sentencing a person up to six months in jail for bringing false charges.
The woman was taken in custody and sent to a correctional home here.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Walk Hand In Hand, Enjoy Pre-Engagement Dinner With Family
- Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
- Katrina Shares a Gorgeous Photo on Instagram As She Heads to Malta for Salman Khan's Bharat Shoot; See Pic
- Asian Games: Athletes Like Buffet Spread at Games' Village But Wish For Bigger Rooms
- Gold, Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 2: Both the Films See a Major Dip in the Business
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...