Woman in West Bengal Sentenced to 2 Months in Jail for False Sexual Assault Charge

: A city court has sentenced a woman to two months' imprisonment for falsely accusing a barber of sexually assaulting her minor daughter.During examination of witnesses in the case earlier this week, the woman admitted in the court that she had levelled false allegations against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.The woman had lodged a complaint at the Phoolbagan police station here in June, that the barber had sexually assaulted her eight-year-old daughter while giving her a haircut.The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested following the complaint and was in custody since then.During trial before the Special judge (P) Jimut Bahan Biswas at Sealdah Court, when the mother of the child was being questioned as a witness, the woman said she had made false allegations against the man, public prosecutor Vivek Sharma said.She admitted before the court that she had also made the allegations in a confidential statement made before a magistrate.She, however, did not tell the court the reason for levelling the false charges, Sharma said.The judge acquitted the man of all charges and ordered his release.The Judge then initiated proceedings against the woman and sentenced her to two months in jail for bringing the false charges against the man, who had also been behind bars for over two months.Sharma said that under the POSCO Act, there is provision of sentencing a person up to six months in jail for bringing false charges.The woman was taken in custody and sent to a correctional home here.