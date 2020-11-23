Woman Injured as Wall of Public Toilet Collapses in Mumbai

A woman's leg got trapped in debris when a wall of a public toilet collapsed in Kurla area of Mumbai on Monday morning, a civic official said. The incident took place around 7.40 am behind Naaz Hotel in Kurla-West following which fire brigade, police and civic personnel rushed to the spot, he said.

"The leg of a woman got stuck in the debris of the collapsed wall. She was later rescued, given first aid and then taken to Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.