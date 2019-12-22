Woman Injured in Dehradun as Security Guard Fires Arrow at Her for Drying Clothes on Boundary Wall
Rajni Devi (35) was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital as the iron arrowhead hit her in the chest, Kotdwar Police Station In-charge Manoj Ratoori said.
Representative image.
Dehradun: A security guard in Uttarakhand's Pauri district injured a woman by firing an arrow at her for allegedly drying clothes on the boundary wall of the plot he was manning, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Kanvghati near Kotdwar town on Saturday and the security guard, identified as Ramlal, has been arrested, the officer said.
The boundary walls of Devi's house and the plot which Ramlal guards are adjoining. When Devi dried clothes on the wall, Ramlal objected to it leading to a heated argument between the two, he said.
Ramlal then brought his bow and arrow and fired at Devi, the officer added.
