Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Injured in Dehradun as Security Guard Fires Arrow at Her for Drying Clothes on Boundary Wall

Rajni Devi (35) was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital as the iron arrowhead hit her in the chest, Kotdwar Police Station In-charge Manoj Ratoori said.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Injured in Dehradun as Security Guard Fires Arrow at Her for Drying Clothes on Boundary Wall
Representative image.

Dehradun: A security guard in Uttarakhand's Pauri district injured a woman by firing an arrow at her for allegedly drying clothes on the boundary wall of the plot he was manning, police said on Sunday.

Rajni Devi (35) was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital as the iron arrowhead hit her in the chest, Kotdwar Police Station In-charge Manoj Ratoori said.

The incident took place in Kanvghati near Kotdwar town on Saturday and the security guard, identified as Ramlal, has been arrested, the officer said.

The boundary walls of Devi's house and the plot which Ramlal guards are adjoining. When Devi dried clothes on the wall, Ramlal objected to it leading to a heated argument between the two, he said.

Ramlal then brought his bow and arrow and fired at Devi, the officer added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram