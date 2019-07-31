Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Woman Injured in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC Dies

Rahmi Begum succumbed to splinter injuries at SMHS hospital here in the early hours, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Injured in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC Dies
Image for representation.
Loading...

Srinagar: A 50-year-old woman, who was injured in Pakistani shelling in Gurez sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, police said.

Rahmi Begum succumbed to splinter injuries at SMHS hospital here in the early hours, a police official said.

He said the woman was injured in the cross-LoC shelling on Tuesday after Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation in several sectors along the LoC.

An employee of the health department also sustained injuries in the incident. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram