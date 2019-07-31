English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Injured in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC Dies
Srinagar: A 50-year-old woman, who was injured in Pakistani shelling in Gurez sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, police said.
Rahmi Begum succumbed to splinter injuries at SMHS hospital here in the early hours, a police official said.
He said the woman was injured in the cross-LoC shelling on Tuesday after Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation in several sectors along the LoC.
An employee of the health department also sustained injuries in the incident. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.
