Woman Journalist Commits Suicide Over 'Family Dispute' in Hyderabad
The incident occurred late on Sunday night, they said adding the deceased identified as V Radhika Reddy was under "depression due to some family dispute" with her husband and was living with her parents.
Representative Image
Hyderabad: A 36-year-old news anchor working with a local Telugu news channel allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential apartment complex here, over a "family dispute," police said on Monday.
The incident occurred late on Sunday night, they said adding the deceased identified as V Radhika Reddy was under
"depression due to some family dispute" with her husband and was living with her parents.
"After work she came home, and at around 10.40 pm on Sunday she went to the top floor of the building and jumped," Kukatapally Police Station Inspector V Prasanna Kumar told PTI.
"She suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot," he said. A suicide note purportedly written by her was found in her bag, which stated that she was under "depression" and that no one was responsible for her death and that the brain was her enemy, he added.
The victim got married 12 years ago and had two children, but apparently owing to some dispute with her husband she was not staying with him, police said.
Police ruled out any foul play behind the incident. A case was registered, they said.
