Journalist Injured after Unidentified Men Fire at Her in East Delhi, Pelt Car with Eggs

New Delhi: A woman journalist was said to be in a stable condition after she was shot and wounded early on Sunday by a group of unidentified men in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave, police said.

The incident occurred at 12.30 a.m. when Mitali Chandola was driving her Hyundai i20 car when the attackers in another car intercepted her and fired two shots aiming to kill her.

"She received bullet injuries on her arm and is out of danger. Prima facie it appears to be a case of family dispute," Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.

He added that efforts were on to nab the attackers.

Before escaping, the accused threw eggs on her car's windshield to prevent her from noting down their car number.

"She called the police and was admitted to the Dharamshila Hospital. Her condition is said to be stable," the officer said.

Chandola reportedly worked for a news channel based in Noida.​