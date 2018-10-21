English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Jumps Naked From Third Floor Of Building After Being Gang-raped, Tortured in Jaipur
The accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.
Image for representation.
Jaipur: Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old Nepali woman here, police said on Sunday. Based on the survivor's complaint, the accused Lokesh Saini (19) and Kamal Saini (24) were arrested late on Saturday night, said ACP Jaipur South K K Awasthi.
The accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, SHO Muhana Police Station area Devendra Kumar said.
According to the plaint, the accused had tortured her following which she jumped nude from the third floor of an apartment in Muhana area to escape.
The survivor is currently undergoing treatment at Jaipuria Hospital. Medical examination has been done and the matter is being investigated, the SHO added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
