Woman Jumps to Death at Noida Hospital, Probe Underway

A 22-year-old patient died after she jumped off the seventh floor of a government hospital, police said on Tuesday. The woman, a resident of Sadarpur in Sector 45, was admitted to the ESIC Hospital in Sector 24 on Sunday, they said.

"She jumped off the hospital building on Monday and died. Details about the case are being taken from her family and the probe to find the cause is on," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma said. He said the ESIC hospital is a non-COVID-19 facility.

The incident took place in the Sector 24 police station area and proceedings are underway, he added.