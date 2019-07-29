Woman Kanwariya Dies in UP as She Falls off Tractor-trolley While Dancing
Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva. They visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan.
Representative image
Muzaffarnagar: A kanwariya was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffaranagar allegedly after she fell off a tractor-trolley while dancing to songs playing in the vehicle, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on the Haridwar-Delhi national highway near Chapar village on Sunday evening, they said.
Satwati, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was returning to her home from Haridwar after collecting water from the river Ganga. She lost her balance while dancing and fell off the tractor trolley she was travelling in, police said.
In another incident, a 24-year-old kawariya, Jony, was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike near Tikola village here on Sunday.
Police said a case was registered in connection with the incident.
Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva. They visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the kanwar yatra began on July 17.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai
- Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car
- OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro With Discounts, Zomato Gold Vouchers And More on Amazon
- Nike's New Joyride is Not The Only Running Shoe to Use a Bridge Between Rubber And Plastic
- Vodafone Rewards Now Offers Cashback, Extra Data And More With Every Prepaid Recharge