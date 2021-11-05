CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » Woman Killed, 2 Children Injured in Explosion While Crushing Potash in Rajasthan
1-MIN READ

Woman Killed, 2 Children Injured in Explosion While Crushing Potash in Rajasthan

Kamla Meghwal (50), died in the incident that occurred late on Thursday at Didhu village. (Representational image- Shutterstock)

Kamla Meghwal (50), died in the incident that occurred late on Thursday at Didhu village. (Representational image- Shutterstock)

Kamla Meghwal (50), sustained critical injuries and was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur but died during treatment, police said.

A woman was killed and two children were injured following an explosion while crushing potash in a village here, police said on Friday. Kamla Meghwal (50), died in the incident that occurred late on Thursday at Didhu village, they said. She sustained critical injuries and was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur but died during treatment, police said. The relationship between Meghwal and the two children is not known. Potash contains Potassium.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 05, 2021, 17:46 IST