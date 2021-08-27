Woman Killed, 2 Injured as Old Dilapidated Building Collapses in Dhanbad

A woman was killed and two others sustained injuries when a four-storey building collapsed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Thursday evening. The building collapsed at around 8 PM in Bhagat Mohalla, which comes under the jurisdiction of Katras police station.

The rescue team from the district administration and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) rushed to the spot to pull people out of the debris. “A man, his wife and child were rescued from the debris with the help of locals. The duo was rushed to the Dhanbad district hospital for medical attention,” said a police officer deployed at the Katras police station.

The police added that the doctors of the hospital declared the woman dead. The deceased has been identified as Ranjitha alias Bobby while the injured has been identified as Sudhanshu. “The rescue teams and locals first pulled the man from the rubble then his son. With the building collapsing, locals were still in a state of panic,” said a police officer stationed at Katras police station.

According to the Dhanbad district administration, the house was old and dilapidated, the reason it collapsed.

“A special team, including Sub-Divisional Officer PK Tiwari, Bagmara DSP Nisha Murmu, BDO Sunil Prajapati and CO KK Singh, was rushed to the incident site to coordinate with BCCL officials in the rescue operations,” said Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner.

Earlier this year, four people were killed and at least two were injured when the roof of an illegal mica mine caved in at Koderma district of Jharkhand. The Koderma deputy commissioner had told media that two people were rescued by the villagers while they had recovered four bodies, including a woman, from the rubble.

The senior police officer, deployed at the Koderma, back then, told the media that the rescue operation was a bit delayed as the illegal mice mine was located in the dense jungle, where the members of banned left-wing extremist outfit, CPI-Maoist, were also thought to be present.

