Woman Killed, 3 Injured in Landmine Blast by Maoists at Jharkhand Forest

A woman was killed and three people injured in a landmine blast by Maoists at a forest on the border between Latehar and Gumla districts in Jharkhand on Saturday, officials said. The blast happened at Pandara forest in the Garu police station area, they said.

A group of tribal women went to the forest area to collect some leaves for a pre-wedding ritual at their house, police said. It is suspected that they stepped on the landmine, triggering the blast, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Jhanso Devi (34), an officer said. The injured are Phulmati Devi (24), Manita Devi (21) and Rupani Devi (27), he said, adding that their conditions are stated to be serious.

Following the incident, a team of security forces was sent to the area and a gunfight broke out with the Maoists, police said. Some Maoists were shot in the gunfight, they said, adding that the exchange of fire is still underway.