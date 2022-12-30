CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HeerabenModi#RishabhPant
Home » News » India » Woman Killed, 6 Injured as Vehicle Skids off Road in J&K's Anantnag
1-MIN READ

Woman Killed, 6 Injured as Vehicle Skids off Road in J&K's Anantnag

PTI

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 17:21 IST

Jammu, India

Photo for representation. (Image: Shutterstock)

Photo for representation. (Image: Shutterstock)

The accident occurred near Zig post in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district

A tourist died while six others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Zig post in Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Sheeb, from Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

The injured others have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:December 30, 2022, 17:21 IST
last updated:December 30, 2022, 17:21 IST
Read More