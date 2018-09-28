English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Killed, Another Injured After Slab of Railway Overbridge Collapses in Kolkata
Authorities said two officials had been suspended and an inquiry ordered into the incident.
Representative image.
Kolkata: A 43-year-old woman was killed and another injured after a slab of the foot overbridge at Baruipur rail station fell on them on Friday evening, a senior Eastern Railway official said.
Ashima Pramanik, resident of a nearby locality, died at Baruipur sub-division Hospital soon after she was taken there in a critical condition. Another local woman, Chhabi Pramanik, 60, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the same hospital, the official said.
Eastern Railway general manager Harindra Rao suspended two railway officials and ordered an inquiry into the incident, the report of which would have to be submitted within seven days.
The two suspended officials were incharge of inspection of works and a permanent way inspector, the railway official said.
