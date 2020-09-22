Woman Killed As Boulder Falls On Her House In Goa

Panaji: A 63-year-old woman was crushed to death when a huge boulder fell on her house in Goa’s Vasco town following incessant rains in the area, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the woman and her other family members were sleeping at their home located on a hill in Vaddem ward of Vasco in South Goa district, he said.

A huge boulder came rolling down the hill on to their house, causing its roof to collapse. The woman got trapped under the boulder and died on the spot, the official said.

The other family members escaped unhurt as they rushed out of the house, he said. A joint team of fire, emergency services personnel and Mormugao Municipal Council officials later pulled out the woman’s body from under the boulder, the official said.

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of the coastal state since the last few days.

