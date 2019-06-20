Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Woman Killed at Home, Her Six-month-old Baby was Alone Next to Her Body for Hours

The child was found sitting beside the bloodied body by the victim's husband after he returned home from work at night, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
Maharashtra Woman Killed at Home, Her Six-month-old Baby was Alone Next to Her Body for Hours
Representative image.
Thane: A 23-year-old woman was found killed at her home at Bhiwandi in the district, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the woman was at home with her six-month-old baby, police said.

According to police, the child was found sitting beside the bloodied body by the victim's husband after he returned home from work at night.

"Someone hit the woman, Cintadevi Yadav, on her head with a blunt object at her house in Rahanal village. At the time of the incident, she was at home with her six-month-old child as her husband had gone for work," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

"When her husband returned home around 8 pm, he found her murdered and the child sitting beside her body," she said.

The woman's body was sent for post-mortem and an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered at Narpoli police station.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, police said.

