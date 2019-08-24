Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Killed by Her Brother-in-law After Scuffle Over Drinking Water in Rajasthan

The incident occurred on Friday morning at Kalupura area of Siswali town, around 35 km from the district headquarters, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 5:10 PM IST

Representational image
Kota: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law after a scuffle broke out between them over the filling of drinking water from a public hand pump in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at Kalupura area of Siswali town, around 35 km from the district headquarters, an officer said.

The argument broke out between Sheela Bairwa and her brother-in-law, Mukesh Bairwa, 29, following which the accused struck her with a brick, Seswali police station incharge Narpatdan Singh.

The woman suffered severe head injuries and rushed to a hospital, from where she was referred to the district hospital. The woman was admitted to a hospital in Kota where she succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

The accused has been detained and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, police said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

