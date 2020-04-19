Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Killed by Tiger in Bhandara District, Fourth Attack in a Week in Maha

The incident took place in Mouza Sawarla forest range between 5 am and 6 am when the woman had gone to collect mahua flowers.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Killed by Tiger in Bhandara District, Fourth Attack in a Week in Maha
Image for representation.

Bhandara: A 38-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Paoni forest in Bhandara district of Maharashtra early on Sunday, officials said.

This is the fourth such incident that has happened within a week in Vidarbha region of the state, they said.

The incident took place in Mouza Sawarla forest range between 5 am and 6 am when the woman had gone to collect mahua flowers. The place is around 2.5 kms from her village, the forest department said in a statement.

"She had gone to collect the flowers along with her husband when a tiger attacked her and killed her on the spot," it said.

After being alerted about the incident, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bhandara), Vivek Hoshing, and other forest department staff rushed to the spot.

The woman's body was sent for post-mortem and an immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was given to the family of deceased, the statement said.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in Tirora forest range in Gondia district, while on Thursday morning, a 40-year-old villager was killed by a tiger in

Aramori forest range in Gadchiroli district.

On April 13, a 56-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Ghatpendhari village in Pench tiger reserve near Nagpur, the officials said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres