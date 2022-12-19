Woman Kills Husband After Quarrel Over His Liquor Consumption

A man was allegedly killed by his wife following a quarrel over his liquor consumption, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Peerpur village in Koti area here, they said.

Vinay Raj (27) had an argument with his wife Radha over consumption of liquor following which, she allegedly killed him, Additional Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narain said.

On Sunday morning, the woman approached police claiming someone had killed her husband. However, prima facie, it appears that Radha committed the crime using a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Following a complaint by the victim’s brother, the woman was arrested, police said.

