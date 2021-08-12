Woman Kills Husband Over ‘Illicit Affairs’ in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram

A 37-year-old woman with the help of her boyfriend allegedly killed her husband, on July 28, in Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu. The fact surfaced after the woman evading police arrest for the last 10 days surrendered on Thursday morning.

Police said, “The woman surrendered before the police on Thursday morning and confessed about murdering her husband with the help of her boyfriend.”

The victim has been identified as Adancheri, a resident of Somangalam, under Somangalam police station jurisdiction in the district.

Adancheri’s father on July 29 had filed a missing complaint at the police station. In the complaint he mentioned that his son, his wife and grandson were missing from July 28.

The woman, after surrendering before the police, during questioning said that she stabbed her husband to death after a spat.

According to a police officer of Somangalam police station, the woman during questioning said that she along with her boyfriend murdered her husband. “She had called her boyfriend to kill her husband after the husband and wife had a heated argument over her illicit relationship,” the officer added.

The officer further added that Adancheri’s wife, Vimala Rani, first took us to a nearby lake where she hid her husband’s body. “On questioning again she told us that she along with her boyfriend had torched her husband’s body somewhere in Chengalpattu district,” added the police.

Somangalam police on contacting Chengalpattu district police learnt that Adancheri’s body was recovered by Manimangalam Police around 10 days back.

The woman further told the police that she had hid the body for at least 12 hours in her bedroom. “In the night along with her boyfriend’s help evading police posts they burnt her husband’s body and escaped,” added the officer.

The victim’s father told the media that they first suspected foul play when the family went missing on July 28. “Rani had received their call on August 2 but said that she will not be able to talk as her son was taking classes,” added the father.

The Kanchipuram Police has formed a special team to nab the woman’s boyfriend. Raids are being conducted at various locations in the state to arrest the second accused.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here