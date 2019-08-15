Woman Kills Self after Husband Stops Her from Visiting Brother's Place on Raksha Bandhan

Sitapur: A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Sultanpur of Sitapur district on Thursday, police said.

Meena Devi shot herself dead with a countrymade pistol at her residence in Tendawar village after an argument with her husband Omendra Raidas, police said.

She wanted to visit her brother's place on Raksha Bandhan, police said.

According to members of the family, Raidas left home after the argument and the woman thrashed her two daughters, before sending them away. Later, she shot herself dead, police said.

