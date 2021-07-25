Woman Kills Self Over Harassment by In-laws for Delivering Baby Girl in Maha; Case Registered

An abetment of suicide case was registered by Thane police against the husband and in-laws of a woman from Mumbra, days after she hanged herself due to alleged harassment for delivering a baby girl, police said on Sunday.

The woman hanged herself at her parent's house on July 14 after her in-laws refused to accept her back post her delivery in March this year, a Mumbra police station official said, adding that no arrest is made so far.

A case was registered under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

