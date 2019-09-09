Woman Kills Six-year-old Daughter by Slashing Her Wrists With Kitchen Knife, Arrested

Pune: A 36-year-old woman undergoing a psychological treatment allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by slashing her wrists with a kitchen knife at their residence here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The accused Shweta Patil, wife of a software engineer, has been arrested after the incident which occurred in afternoon in Tawre Colony area. The deceased has been identified as Akshara Amit Patil.

According to a police officer, the brother and parents of Shweta were apparently present in the flat when the incident occurred.

He said Shweta, her husband Amit Patil, and Aksharawere supposed to fly to Chennai on Monday for some visa procedure, as Amit was recently transferred to the USA by his firm.

"The couple had earlier lived in the US and Akshara was born there, before they shifted to Pune. Amit was recently transferred to the USA again and the family was supposed to fly to Chennai for some visa procedure," said the officer.

Amit, who went to the airport earlier in the day, had asked the parents and brother of Shweta to drop her and Akshara to the airport in the afternoon, he said. The officer said Shweta allegedly took Akshara inside the kitchen around 12.45 pm and slashed her wrists using a

knife, resulting in her death.

He said Shweta was undergoing some psychological treatment. She has been arrested on the complaint of her brother and sent for a medical check-up.

