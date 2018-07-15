English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman Lawyer Raped by Senior Advocate in Saket Court, Accused Arrested
The victim, in her statement to the police, said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, sexually assaulted her in his chamber which was in the same complex where she worked.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: A woman lawyer was allegedly raped by a senior advocate in his chamber in South Delhi’s Saket court, police said on Sunday.
The victim, in her statement to the police, said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, sexually assaulted her in his chamber which was in the same complex where she worked, deputy commissioner of police (south) Romil Baaniya said.
On the intervening night of July 14-15, the victim called up the police and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the senior lawyer, the DCP said.
Her statement has been recorded and a medical examination has also been conducted, he said.
The chamber, where the alleged incident took place, has been sealed and the Forensic Science Laboratory and crime team has inspected it, Baaniya said.
A case was registered and the accused, who is in his 50s, was arrested from South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar and later produced before the Saket court, he said.
