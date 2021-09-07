Woman Locked in a Factory in MP’s Ujjain Rescued

Madhya Pradesh police, on Monday, rescued a woman who was locked in a room at a flattened rice factory in Ujjain district of the state. The incident occurred at the factory located in Udyogpuri of Nagjhiri area in Ujjain city. Bunty, the factory owner had given a room to the family of one Mala when her husband Bherulal was working in the factory. The owner had asked her to vacate the room after her husband’s death a few months back but she refused to do so. The police found the woman locked in the same room. The police have registered a case against unknown persons after the incident.

According to the police, the woman’s hands and feet were tied by a rope and she was locked in the room. A cloth was stuffed in her mouth. The marks on her body and head suggest that she was beaten up. The factory was locked from outside.

Somehow, the woman made a call to the police, after which the policemen reached the factory and rescued the woman, and brought her to the police station. Out of fear the woman has refused to name anyone in her complaint. However, the police have started investigation by registering a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code against unknown accused.

Ujjain SP Satyendra Shukla said that there was a dispute between the woman and the factory owner for two months. Both had also given an application against each other in the police station.

“On Monday night, the police got information about this woman being locked in a room at the factory. We rescued her. However, the woman has not named anyone in her complaint. Therefore, the police have registered a case against unknown persons,” he said.

According to the police official, the woman was counselled but she did not reveal the name of the accused.

