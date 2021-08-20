Woman, Lover Arrested After Trying To Kill Husband in Tamil Nadu

In a rather shocking turn of events the son of a DMK leader and four of his friends tried to kill his lover’s husband. The group of men had stabbed Srinivasan with a knife and fled from the spot. Fortunately, the locals reached in time and rescued Srinivasan. He was eventually admitted to a hospital and his life was saved. A case in this matter was registered in Siruvallur police station in Tamil Nadu’s Erode.

Police said Sachchidanandan, who is a teacher at a private college in Coimbatore fell in love with Maithili knowing that she is already married. The two of them continued to be in an extra marital relationship till the time Srinivasan came to know about it. Both Maithili and Srinivasan had a huge argument regarding her relationship with Sachchidanandan. After the fight, Maithili decided to settle with her husband while maintaining cordial relations with her lover. It is during this period that Sachchidanandan committed the crime.

During the police investigation,the needle of suspicion pointed towards Maithili. So, the police arrested her. The investigating team also caught Sachchidanandan and produced both of them before a local court. At present, both are lodged in a jail in Coimbatore after they confessed that they had tried to murder Srinivasan.

The police are still looking out for the other culprits who have been involved in this case. The entire incident has caused a stir in the area.

Srinivasan is still recovering from his injuries and has not made any statement on the attack or his wife’s relationship with Sachchidanandan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here