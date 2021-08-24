Woman Made to Walk on Burning Coals to Prove Loyalty Towards In-Laws in MP

In a shocking incident, a woman was made to walk on burning coals to prove loyalty towards her parents-in-law in Chhindwara district, around 300km from state capital Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago.

The sensational matter came to light when a video of the said incident went viral on social media on Monday.

The woman’s family and several others also were present on the occasion of the ‘agni pariksha’ and the person who conducted the incident had sought permission from everyone before allowing the ‘accused’ to undergo this horrific test.

According to the information, the family belongs to Sausar in Chhindwara, it wasn’t clear when the incident happened but the video had leaked to social media a couple of days ago.

Locals claimed that the woman was fed up with persistent tiffs with the mother-in-law, who suspected that the woman has used some magic to keep her husband in her control. Seeing no end to her woes, the woman finally got in touch with a sorcerer.

The sorcerer recently summoned everyone from the family and others to his place and tried making the mother-in-law believe that the woman was innocent by placing her hands on a religious book but the mother-in-law declined to believe.

To make her believe, the sorcerer suggested ‘agni pariksha’. Fed up with domestic feuds, the woman agreed to this and coals were set on fire for the test. Hearing the news of the instance, locals also gathered at the place to watch this act. The wizard had claimed that the woman will reduce to ashes if she was wrong.

The sorcerer himself walked on the burning coal and later made the woman walk the fiery path twice and announced that she has proved her innocence. The woman though sustained burn injuries on her feet. The locals, however, did not object to the bizarre test and several of them kept shooting the same in their cell phones.

The police did not act upon the matter as none of the parties approached them with any complaint.

(Inputs Rajesh Karmele)

