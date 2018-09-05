Woman Marries Against Family Wishes, Abducted from Hospital During Age Determination

The family members of a woman, who married against their wishes, allegedly abducted her after attacking a police van at a government hospital, where she was taken for age determination on court's order, police said Wednesday.Superintendent of Police (city) Omvir Singh said the woman was abducted by the family members Tuesday from the district hospital premises and taken away in vehicle.Police said the woman married a man last month going against her family wishes.They said that the woman's family members filed a police complaint against the man's family members alleging she was abducted by them.After this, the woman and her husband approached the the Allahabad High Court requesting they be provided security, police said, adding the court directed the police to get her age ascertained.In pursuance to the court's order, the woman was taken to the district hospital here by the Civil Lines police Tuesday. Her family members came to know that she was being taken to the hospital and they came there with around 20-25 people and tried to control the police van and the personnel accompanying her, Singh said.He said that the family members took the woman away in a vehicle.The police have registered a case against 25 people and found the woman after arresting three of the accused, he said.Police said that the woman's mother is also among the those arrested. Security has been tightened in the area.