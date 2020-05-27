INDIA

1-MIN READ

Woman Migrant Bites Police Constable After Being Asked to Wear Mask in Palghar

Representative Image.





  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
A woman migrant worker in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra attacked a police constable and bit her arm after the latter asked her to wear a mask, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when thousands of migrant labourers and their family members had gathered to complete necessary formalities for boarding a Shramik special train.

They were waiting in separate queues in the area awaiting their turn, the official said.

"A woman police constable spotted a woman in the crowd who was not wearing a face mask which is mandatory. When she asked the woman to wear a mask and maintain social distance, the latter attacked her and bit one of her arms," he said.

A case has been registered against the woman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act.

No arrest has been made.


