Woman, Minor Son Among 3 Killed in Wall Collapse Incident in Gujarat

Three persons, including a woman and her toddler son, were killed and five others injured when a wall collapsed on them in Banaskantha district in Gujarat on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Sejalpura village when the wall of a dilapidated house came crashing on the victims, all hailing from Rajasthan, they said.

The wall of the unoccupied house collapsed on a group of labourers and their family members when they were carrying out digging work for the plinth of a new house being constructed in its vicinity, a Palanpur rural police station official said. Three persons, Sitaben Vasaiya (38) her son Raju (3),and a five-year-old child, Rahul Vasaiya, were declared dead at the Palanpur civil hospital where they were rushed along with those injured, police sub-inspector B R Patel said.

The deceased and the injured persons hailed from Banswara in neighbouring Rajasthan and were engaged as construction labourers at the site where the incident occurred, Patel said. The five injured persons are being treated at the civil hospital, he said.