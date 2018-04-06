English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Molested and Beaten Up in Mumbai Local Despite Presence of Guard in Next Compartment
The assault, in a compartment reserved for the differently-abled, was caught on camera by a co-passenger.
Mumbai: A woman was molested and beaten up onboard a Dadar-Kurla local train on Thursday night despite the presence of a guard, bringing into question Mumbai’s image of being a safe city for women.
The assault, which was caught on camera by a co-passenger, showed the accused trying to overpower the woman. In the video which was accessed by CNN-News18, the woman can be seen trying to fight back. She even comes dangerously close to the train door, which was open.
The compartment was reportedly one reserved for differently-abled passengers. A guard can be seen witnessing the assault in the adjacent compartment separated by a grill, but does nothing more except gesture to the accused to move away.
The accused was arrested at the Dadar Station by the railway police.
Mumbai Mirror quoted an eyewitness named Samir Zaveri as saying that he asked the guard to pull the emergency alarm, but the latter did not respond. “A man was cruelly beating a woman in the disabled compartment which I boarded at Thane. When the train started from Kurla, a man started assaulting the woman. I being 90% disabled could not do much to help as there was a threat to my life if I intervened. I asked the security person, who was in the ladies compartment, to pull the emergency alarm but he did not respond.”
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
