Woman Naxal Gunned down in Encounter in Chhattisgarh

A woman naxal was gunned down on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh'sSukma district, police said.The gun-battle took place at around 4 pm in the forests under Puspal police station area when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.The DRG is a locally raised force vested with the task to tackle Maoists.When the patrolling team was advancing through forests between Tulsi and Mundial villages, located around 450km awayfrom the state capital Raipur, a small group of ultras opened fire on them, triggering the gunfight, he said.After a brief exchange of fire, the naxals fled from the spot, the IPS officer said.Later, during a search of the area, the body of a female naxal along with a 12 bore firearm and its live cartridges were recovered, Sundarraj said.Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), naxal literature, medicines, items of daily use and other Maoist-related materials were also seized from the spot, he added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.