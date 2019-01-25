LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Woman Naxal Gunned down in Encounter in Chhattisgarh

When the patrolling team was advancing through forests between Tulsi and Mundial villages, located around 450km away from the state capital Raipur, a small group of ultras opened fire on them, triggering the gunfight.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Naxal Gunned down in Encounter in Chhattisgarh
Representative image.
Raipur: A woman naxal was gunned down on Friday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's
Sukma district, police said.

The gun-battle took place at around 4 pm in the forests under Puspal police station area when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after carrying out an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The DRG is a locally raised force vested with the task to tackle Maoists.

When the patrolling team was advancing through forests between Tulsi and Mundial villages, located around 450km away
from the state capital Raipur, a small group of ultras opened fire on them, triggering the gunfight, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the naxals fled from the spot, the IPS officer said.

Later, during a search of the area, the body of a female naxal along with a 12 bore firearm and its live cartridges were recovered, Sundarraj said.

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), naxal literature, medicines, items of daily use and other Maoist-related materials were also seized from the spot, he added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram