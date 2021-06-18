Woman Naxal Gunned Down in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Based on a specific input about the presence of CPI Maoist cadres of Darbha division, a joint operation was launched along Bastar-Sukma inter-district border area on Friday.

There was an exchange of fire between the Bastar DRG team and Maoists near Chandameta-Pyarbhat jungles early in the morning.

During the search operation, the dead body of an unidentified woman Naxal was recovered. An AK 47 rifle, two pistols, one 12 bore, one country-made weapon and a huge amount of camping material were recovered from the spot. Searching is still on in the nearby areas.

DRG Bastar, DRG Dantewada, district police force Sukma, and CRPF 80 Bn and 227 Bn were involved in this operation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here