Woman Naxal Gunned Down in Encounter With Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

A woman Naxal was gunned in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada region on Monday. The police recovered two country-made pistols, 2 kg IED explosives and Naxal literature from the encounter site. The encounter took place between PLGA cadres of CPI (Maoist) and the Chhattisgarh police in the forests of Gumalnar in the PS Geedam area of Dantewada.

Acting on a tip-off about the gathering of Naxals in the forest area, police reached the spot to conduct a search operation. The Naxal, carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh on her head, was killed at around 6.30 am.

The body of a woman Naxal, identified as Vaiko Pekko, 24, daughter of Guddi Pekko, was recovered from the spot.

She was a native of Bhairamgarh area in the neighbouring Bijapur district and was active as member of the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) platoon no.16 of Maoists, the police said.

Two country-made weapons were recovered from the encounter site.

