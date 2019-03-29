English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Officer Shot Dead at Office in Punjab's Kharar
Chief minister Amarinder Singh ordered prompt investigation into the matter and ensured that the accused would be given exemplary punishment.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Chandigarh: A woman officer, posted as Zonal Licensing Authority with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Punjab's Kharar, was shot dead at her office on Friday by a man who later attempted suicide.
Police said the accused, identified as Balwinder Singh, fired two rounds and then shot himself to avoid being nabbed. He was admitted to PGIMER here.
Investigations into the incident are on, they said.
After the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure speedy probe into the killing of officer Neha Shorie.
The chief minister ordered prompt investigation into the matter and ensured that the accused would be given exemplary punishment.
He said no one would be allowed to interfere or intimidate any public servant in the discharge of their duties, an official statement quoted the chief minister as having said.
The statement said, "At around 11:40 AM today, Neha Shorie, a resident of Panchkula was shot dead by Balwinder Singh of Morinda with his licensed revolver.
"The accused went to the woman's office and fired two rounds. Thereafter, he tried to run away and was nabbed and shot himself. DSP Kharar, who reached the spot immediately, took the accused into custody. He was undergoing treatment at PGI" it added.
